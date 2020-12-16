Former Texas Police Captain Held Man at Gunpoint Over Election Conspiracy

This guy thought he found it. The proof that the 2020 election was rigged and this guy was a part of it. Nope, nothing and now he is facing some serious charges.

Conspiracy theorists like this are who we should be keeping an eye on. Scary thing is, he used to be a police captain over in Houston. Mark Anthony Aguirre is a part of a group called 'Liberty Center'. This group was conducting a civilian investigation into the alleged ballot scheme to rig the 2020 election.

Back on October 19th, Mark Anthony Aguirre thought he had cracked the case. He had the guy who had a bunch of fake ballots and was going to ruin the results. Aguirre claims he followed this man for four days and that this guy had 750,000 fake ballots in his truck. So what did Aguirre do?

Took the law into his own hands. According to the court document, Aguirre ran his SUV into the back of the victim's truck to get, forcing him to stop and get out. When he got out of the truck, Aguirre, pointed a handgun at him, forced him to the ground, and put his knee on the man’s back.

Police then showed up and looked into this claim about fraudulent ballots. The truck was filled with air conditioning parts and tools. No ballots whatsoever. The victim turned out to be an innocent and ordinary air conditioner repairman.

“He crossed the line from dirty politics to commission of a violent crime and we are lucky no one was killed,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “His alleged investigation was backward from the start – first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened.”

Mark Anthony Aguirre was arrested by Houston Police on Tuesday and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.