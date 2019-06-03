Texans Will Soon Be Allowed to Kill Feral Hogs Without a License

Feral hogs are a big problem throughout our state and Governor Abbott is making it easier to deal with them.

This past Friday, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 317 . This allows Texans to hunt feral hogs without a license. The bill was authored by East Texas Senator Bryan Hughes. He knows people in his area have a rough time with the feral hog population.

The reason for this bill is quite simple. Before you needed to prove that feral hogs had caused damage before getting the license. Starting September 1, if you see a feral hog you can kill it before it causes damage to your property. Also, you won't have to worry about prosecution for not having a hunting license.