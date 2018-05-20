Helicopter Crash in Montague County Sends Four to the Hospital

A helicopter carrying four men on a hog hunt in Montague County crashed about 9:30 am Saturday near Stoneburg. Bowie News reports that chopper may have been operated by a hunting service, though that fact had not been confirmed.

Three men were reportedly airlifted from the scene and one man was removed from the wreckage by first responders and transported by ambulance, but a Facebook post that appears to be from one of the men involved in the crash, Cody Reynolds, indicates all are ok:

The FAA is investigating the crash. The video from the scene was posted to YouTube by Bowie News Online.