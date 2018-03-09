Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Caught in Mexico

A gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list has been captured in Mexico and returned to the U.S.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement says 39-year-old Daniel Carrillo of Alpine on Thursday was turned over to officers at the Presidio Port of Entry. Authorities didn't immediately provide details on Carrillo's arrest in Ojinaga (oh-hee-NAH'-guh), Mexico.

Texas Department of Public Safety records show Carrillo, who's a U.S. citizen, was on the most wanted sex offender list since 2014.

Carrillo in 1999 was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy in Brewster County and sentenced to 10 years. Carrillo in 2011 was living in Houston County when he allegedly attacked a woman. He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but failed to appear for trial.