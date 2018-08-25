Two Most Wanted Sex Offenders Captured in South Texas

The Texas DPS announced that two Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders have been captured.

Joseph Michael Gore, 32, was arrested Tuesday, August 21 in Marble Falls. Raul Alejandro Martinez, 46, was arrested Monday, August 20 in San Antonio.

Gore was captured by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. Gore had been wanted since February 2018. His criminal history includes a 2013 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and a 2014 conviction for sexual assault of a child. The arrest was the result of a tip, and a reward of up to $3,000 will be paid.

Martinez was apprehended by the San Antonio Police Department. A total of seven felony warrants had been issued since June 2018 for Martinez’s arrest by the Laredo Police Department, Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and DPS Special Agents.

So far in 2018, DPS and other agencies have arrested 23 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 13 sex offenders and nine gang members, and $31,500 in rewards have been paid for tips that resulted in arrests.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

Information provided by Texas DPS press release