Texas DPS Searching for Most-Wanted Sex Offender

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Leonard Dee Taylor, 47, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list. A cash reward up to $3,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Taylor is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and parole violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Taylor has been on the wanted list since April 2018. His last known address was in Houston. He also has ties to Bowie County (Texarkana) and parts of Louisiana. In 2003, Taylor was convicted in Bowie County of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after incidents involving a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl.

Taylor is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has tattoos on the top of both of his hands. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin .

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “Submit A Tip” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website .

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives. They are considered armed and dangerous.