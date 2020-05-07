Texas Among the 10 Best States for Nurses

Here’s a great story to share right about now.

People have grown to appreciate healthcare professionals more than ever before during the coronavirus pandemic. The risk they take on a daily basis to minimize the spread of the disease can’t be overstated.

And now more than ever, states need to ensure nurses have everything they need to properly do their job while effectively protecting themselves from infection.

Nursing jobs have always been well-paying, with an annual average wage of over $75,000, but there’s obviously more to it than just a good paycheck.

WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine the best and worst states for nurses. Their conclusions were based on 22 key metrics across all 50 states. Some of the metrics used were monthly average starting salary, average annual salary, quality of nursing schools, projected share of elderly population in 2030, states offering the most coronavirus support and ratio of nurses to hospital beds, among others.

The Lone Star State scored well, landing at number 10 on the list. However, our neighbors north of the Red River have quite a bit of work to do. Oklahoma was ranked toward the bottom, coming in at number 46.

Here are the full results of the study: