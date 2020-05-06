What are Texans Googling Most While in Quarantine?

People are keeping themselves busy in interesting ways while in quarantine.

Some are keeping themselves busy with work while others are binging on Netflix in the middle of the afternoon while they “work” from home.

Google search history is a good indicator of what people are doing while they’re holed up in the house trying to “flatten the curve” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reviews.org set out to discover how people were keeping themselves busy these days by looking into what people in each state are googling.

The top-googled query here in Texas is the Playstation 5 controller, which puts us right in line with most of the states in the southern part of the U.S.

Even though the Playstation 5 won’t be coming out for about another eight months, the new DualSense Controller itself has been creating quite a bit of buzz. It’s way ahead of other gaming console controllers with a built-in microphone, haptic feedback vibration technology, adaptive triggers, and all kinds of cool features.

Our friends up in Oklahoma are still infatuated with fellow Oklahoman Joe Exotic and the Tiger King docuseries that damn near everyone on the planet has seen by now.

Surprisingly, there were only two other top searches in the United States.

The northeast is all about the Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek, which is currently in its final season.

Folks out on the west coast are unanimous in their love for Animal Crossing, the video game that broke sales records and contributed to a shortage of Nintendo Switch consoles.

Which begs the question – what are you doing to keep yourself busy while in quarantine?