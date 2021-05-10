Texas and Oklahoma Love Their Moms More Than Any Other State

Happy belated Mother's day to all the woman that helped raise us throughout the years.

Hopefully at this point you know Mother's Day was yesterday. If you forgot, you better call your Mom right away or you're going to be on her s*** list. We all show Mom love different ways on this big day. For me personally, I just did what I could to make my mom relax when I was a kid. I was usually on my best behavior on this day, since I was an annoying ass kid back in the day.

However, in today's world, you got to show your mom some love on social media. I saw everyone yesterday posting photos with their moms and it probably flooded your feed as well. Turns out Texas and Oklahoma talked more about their moms yesterday more than any other states in the country.

Get our free mobile app

Texas came in first and Oklahoma came in second. Things were tracked like #mothersday, #motherdaygift, #mothersday2021, #LoveMyMom, #happymothersday, "I love my mom," "mom is the best," and many more. You can check out the full top ten below. Hopefully your mom had a good day and if you're a mom I hope you had a good day as well. I know you deal with a lot and if your kids were anything like me growing up. I hope they gave you some alcohol as a gift yesterday.

The top 10 Mother's Day states are as follows:

1. Texas

2. Oklahoma

3. Tennessee

4. Indiana

5. Missouri

6. Georgia

7. Iowa

8. Hawaii

9. Minnesota

10. Ohio

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.