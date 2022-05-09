Being a single mom can be tough. Between working a job, paying bills, and raising their children, single mothers have their work cut out for them.

Max Bozeman II, who is a restaurant owner has always admired the hard work and dedication that single mothers have. Bozeman owns and operates The Greasy Spoon, which is a pretty popular restaurant in Pearland, Texas. Earlier this year, he decided that he wanted to help out a single mother in need, and give one deserving mother a brand-new car for Mother’s Day.

A few weeks ago, Bozeman announced that on Mother’s Day this year, he would be giving away a new car to a single mother who’s been going through a tough time. He received over 200 applications for the giveaway. While many of the applications that he received touched his heart, one single mother had a story that touched his heart.

Kristin Johnson is a single mom, who’s had a pretty tough year. In addition to raising two children at home, she’s had to escape a violent relationship, and even had her truck stolen. She’s also been grieving over her older brother, and her father passing away.

Last Sunday, Bozeman surprised Johnson with a gift that brought her to tears and gave her a Mother’s Day gift that she will never forget. Out of 2002 applicants, Johnson was chosen as the winner and was given a brand-new Volkswagen, to replace her truck that was recently stolen.

Bozeman told KENS, that he is planning on doing a similar giveaway every Mother’s Day and hopes that he can help even more single mothers next year.

