What Are the Most Popular Mother’s Day Gifts By State?

On the hunt for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Here's some help.

Google analyzed the most-searched Mother's Day gift ideas on its engine from 2004-2015. Let's just say candy and flowers are not always at the top of the list.

While the traditional jewelry paced Arkansas, the more radical bike cruiser was number one in Arizona. A chocolate gift basket was the way to go in Mississippi, a far cry from homemade lip balm that led the way in Montana. The three-picture wallet (people still carry pictures in their wallets?) finished first in North Carolina, while the iPad Mini showed Rhode Island is a tech hotbed. The results are as diverse as the country itself.

The findings may shed some light on what to buy your mom to properly show your appreciation, as opposed to a gym membership that may potentially lead her to disown you.

If Google's research can't help you, you may want to consider Influenster 's study, which also breaks down by state what mothers want this holiday . Now you have no excuse for once again disappointing your mother.