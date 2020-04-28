You Can Shop for This Year’s Top Mother’s Day Gifts While in Lockdown
Turns out, mom really does want gift cards.
An in-depth survey by Buygiftcards.com found that mothers aged 55 and under actually prefer gift cards when asked what they wanted to get this year.
Here are the top eight gifts moms said they wanted:
- Gift cards (particularly for online retailers followed by big box stores, coffee, clothing, and future spa or beauty treatments)
- Flowers
- Personal care items
- Housewares
- Clothing
- Tickets to an event (you might want to pick one that’s well into the future)
- Jewelry
- Books
The study also found that new mothers overwhelmingly prefer online gift cards, with 87% of mothers with newborns saying that’s what they want.