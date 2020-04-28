You Can Shop for This Year’s Top Mother’s Day Gifts While in Lockdown

Turns out, mom really does want gift cards.

An in-depth survey by Buygiftcards.com found that mothers aged 55 and under actually prefer gift cards when asked what they wanted to get this year.

Here are the top eight gifts moms said they wanted:

Gift cards (particularly for online retailers followed by big box stores, coffee, clothing, and future spa or beauty treatments) Flowers Personal care items Housewares Clothing Tickets to an event (you might want to pick one that’s well into the future) Jewelry Books

The study also found that new mothers overwhelmingly prefer online gift cards, with 87% of mothers with newborns saying that’s what they want.