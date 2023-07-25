Texas is Home to the Best City for People Who Love Cornhole

If you dig playing cornhole and happen to live in the Lone Star State, you’re in luck.

First of all, I have a confession to make. I suck at cornhole. I don’t know what it is about it, but I consistently struggle mightily to get the bag through the hole. Most of the time that thing slides right off the board.

But I’ve played with some people who are really good at it. And admittedly, I’m quite jealous of them.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been at an event or party in which someone breaks out the cornhole boards. I immediately go the other direction to avoid being asked if I want to play. And if I do happen to be asked if I want to play, I own right up to the fact that I suck and opt to be a spectator.

Hopefully, that will change someday. Because I would love to dazzle spectators with exceptional cornhole skills. But that would require practice and I’m not sure I have the patience with myself.

Anyway, back to those who are actually good at the game. LawnStarter conducted a study to determine the best cities for cornhole lovers and what do you know, Houston was deemed to be the best city in the United States for those who love cornhole.

Houston has the most cornhole clubs in the country. Space City also boasts the third-highest number of cornhole venues and hosted the sixth-highest number of cornhole tournaments in the past year.

10 Best Cities for Cornhole Lovers

Houston, TX San Diego, CA Phoenix, AZ Indianapolis, IN San Antonio, TX Virginia Beach, VA Austin, TX Pittsburgh, PA San Jose, CA Denver, CO

