“The events of that day were to lead to the discovery of one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”

Those words appear at the start of the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre from 1974, spoken by a narrator who just so happened to be John Larroquette, the future star of NBC’s Night Court in his debut film role. In a fun callback to the original, the latest Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which is intended as a decades-later sequel to the first movie in the saga, will also feature Larroquette’s voice as narrator.

That’s according to Variety, who got the following quote from director David Blue Garcia about Larroquette’s return in his movie, which is set to premiere next month on Netflix:

It felt important to honor the original ‘TCM’ at every opportunity. John’s voice is iconic in the original opening and we thought it would help set the perfect tone in our own intro. It’s also a subtle way of letting the fans know they’re in good hands.

Here is Larroquette’s narration from 1974’s Chain Saw Massacre:

Larroquette previously reprised his role as the series’ narrator in the 2003 Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot directed by Marcus Nispel, and in its prequel, 2006’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Here is the official synopsis for this new Chainsaw Massacre:

Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre premieres on Netflix on February 18.