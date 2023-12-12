These Texas Cities Made List Of America’s Worst Small Cities

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but someone has to report it.

Growing up in a small town, I always thought I would love living in the big city. But after a couple of different stints in major metropolitan areas, I found that big-city living wasn’t for me.

I returned to the small town that I grew up in and lived there for a few years. However, I guess life in the big city left an impression on me and I found that I didn’t necessarily want to live in a small town either.

So, I eventually moved to a city with a population of just over 100,000 and found that to be the sweet spot for me. I like the fact that it still has a small-town vibe but with more options for employment, entertainment, etc.

And I’ve been here for almost fifteen years and have no plans to relocate.

Of course, every city is different. With that in mind, researchers at WalletHub set out to determine which were the best (and worst) small cities in America.

They compared cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000, looking at factors like affordability, education and health, economic health, safety, and quality of life to reach their conclusions.

When all was said and done, Fort Hood, Port Arthur, and Big Spring were among the country's worst small cities.

While I’ve never been to Big Spring, I have visited Killeen (which is next to Fort Hood, now known as Fort Cavazos) and Port Arthur. And there are plenty of good things about both of those towns, so don’t count them out if you’re looking to relocate to a small city.

