Texas Couple Had a Wedding Ceremony at Whataburger Because It’s Texas

I don't think other states understand the Whataburger love.

Before you start judging this couple, they did have a traditional wedding ceremony at a church. After the wedding, they decided to do it again at a local Whataburger in San Antonio. They wore their fancy wedding clothes into the restaurant and walked down the 'aisle' to the counter.

Jordan and Arianne Moore are the happy couple that did this, but they're not the first. Arianne actually got the idea from one of her friends, who ALSO got married at a Whataburger. The couple exchanged vows at the restaurant and said 'I do' all over again. They even got discounted Whataburgers and a card signed by the whole staff.

Man, next time I go to Whataburger, I may need to fake a wedding ceremony. I want some discounted food.