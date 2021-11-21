On Saturday, authorities provided an update concerning the deadly bus accident that took place Friday afternoon (November 19th) in Big Spring, Texas.

A Ford F-350 traveling the wrong way collided with an Andrews High School charter bus on an Interstate 20 service road that was carrying members of the Andrews High School marching band. The band was traveling from Andrews to Sweetwater for a football playoff game.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Saturday released the identities of the three people killed in the accident.

DPS said that the Ford F-350 pickup was driven by 59-year-old Nathan Paul Haile of Midland, Texas. Haile was killed at the scene of the accident. He was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-20 for “unknown reasons.” The pickup struck the bus head on.

The driver of the Andrews High School bus, 69-year-old Marc Elbert Boswell of Andrews was killed in the accident, along with one of the bus passengers, 53-year-old Darin Kimbrogh Johns of Andrews. Johns was the Andrews High School Mustang band director.

Two AHS students who suffered incapacitating injuries in the accident remain in Lubbock, being treated at University Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements for the three people killed in the accident are still pending.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Springtown officials announced the rescheduling of the Andrews Mustangs-Springtown Porcupines football playoff game. The UIL will allow the two teams to play Monday, November 22nd at 2 p.m. at the historic Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.

The winner of Monday's Class 4A- Division I Area Round playoff game will advance to the Regional Semifinal round to play against El Paso Riverside. Over the weekend, Riverside beat Lake Worth 28-20 in their Area Round game.

The winner of Andrews vs. Springtown will play against El Paso Riverside on Saturday, November 27th at a TBA location.

