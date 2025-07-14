I’m not sure what to think when I hear that the weather in Texas will be “unusually (fill in the blank)” because everyone knows the weather in the Lone Star State is straight-up bipolar.

A Summer Soaked: North Texas Sees Unusual Rainfall

Take this summer, for instance. It has been one of the wettest I can remember here in North Texas. Usually by mid-July, I only have to mow my lawn if I’ve been regularly watering it. This year, I’m still having to mow on a weekly basis, at the very least, and that’s pushing it.

That said, I’ll click on a forecast any time I come across one, especially when it’s the trusty Old Farmer’s Almanac. You can typically bet money that the forecast will be accurate. And today, they released their forecast for fall 2025.

As I mentioned earlier, it’s been a particularly wet summer. That might lead one to believe that the fall will be wetter than usual as well. Of course, this is Texas we’re talking about, so it’s actually going to be just the opposite.

Fall 2025: Warmer, Drier Weather Ahead for Texas

Those of us in Texas can look forward to a warmer and drier fall than usual this year. While we can always use the rain (even in a year in which we’ve got plenty of it), I’ll certainly take a warmer-than-usual fall. As someone who doesn’t care for cold weather, that’s welcome news to me.

