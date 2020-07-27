Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 2005 Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking tips to help solve a cold case homicide.

On July 26, 2005, victim Orville Wilson was attacked by an unknown suspect in his residence in the 1300 block of Kenley. Wilson later died of his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.