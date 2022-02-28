Texas Father Saves Unconscious Son from a Bull During a Rodeo

Scary scene at a recent rodeo event and father leaped quickly into action.

A video is going viral from a couple of weeks ago at the Bell County Expo Center. A rodeo event was taking place and 18-year-old Cody Hooks was getting ready to bull ride. I've watched the video several times of Cody going unconscious. It appears to me, when the bull bucks up, Cody's head and the bull's head collide.

It looks to me like he is out, before he even hits the ground. Now Cody is as stiff as a board for several seconds. A bull is bucking along and if it were to stomp on Cody could cause some serious damage. Luckily Cody's father jumped in to do what he could. He jumps onto his son to try to shield him from any damage so that the bull would hit him and not his son.

I am happy to report that Cody is doing fine. This video is from earlier in the month and Cody is the one that actually shared this on his personal Instagram page. “Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx, could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed”

Many people are calling Cody's father, the father of the year for 2022. Granted, we're just two months into the year, but I think it's going to be tough to top jumped into a rodeo to shield your son from a bull.

