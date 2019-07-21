Texas Officer Shows Off Bull Riding Skills During Recent Call

I mean, don't act like you wouldn't want to ride the mechanical bull.

Over in Kilgore, Texas last night, officers were dispatched about a noise complaint. When officers arrived a little past midnight, a birthday party was going on for someone who just turned 22-years-old. Officers noticed a mechanical bull was set up in the backyard.

Officer Besser asked if he could give it a try and you know what? He was pretty darn good for being in full uniform. Officers asked the folks at the party to turn down the music a bit and let the party go on. Just another example of you never know what you will see on a call.