Texoma Bull Rider Dies After Being Bucked By Bull in Mineral Wells

The incident happened this past Thursday at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells.

Rowdy Lee Swanson was from Duncan, Oklahoma, just north of us here in Wichita Falls. He was 20-years-old and was attending Oklahoma State University. He was studying animal sciences and was a member of the OSU Rodeo Team. On Thursday, Swanson was competing at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells.

That night he was bucked by a bull and sustained some very severe injuries. Sadly, we found out that Rowdy Lee Swanson passed away. The first to report the death was the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association.

The Oklahoma State University Rodeo Team also released a statement on Swanson's death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy’s family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”