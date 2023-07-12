The Floating River Wall of Texas Started Going In To Secure the Border

How do you stop people from crossing the Texas border? Install this rotating wall.

Border Crossings Fall For Third Straight Month Getty Images loading...

That picture above is from a section of the border wall near La Joya, Texas. These walls secure our borders in different parts of Texas. However, that border is VERY long across our state and it looks like a new security device started going into the waters here in Texas just a few days ago.

Greg Abbott Signs New Legislation for Operation Lone Star

Governor Abbott on June 9th talked about all the illegal immigrants and contraband that has been rounded up since this operation went into effect. According to the Texas Gov website:

381,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 29,000 criminal arrests, with more than 26,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, Texas law enforcement has seized over 418 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Along with these stats, the Governor stated a marine barrier floating wall was being installed in the Texas Rio Grande River. What the hell is this floating barrier? Well it just started going up the other day near Eagle Pass, Texas. This is what it does.

The New Illegal Immigration Defense

Essentially the 'wall' is a bunch of connected buoys. If someone attempts to climb over the buoys, they're designed to roll towards you. Preventing you from climbing over. Now the company actually makes one with spikes around the buoys. You can see those on their website. Those are designed to puncture boats, the ones going in the Texas rivers are just the giant four foot tall buoys designed to rotate.

How Much Does This Cost Texas?

It looks like 1,000 feet of these buoys cost one million dollars. No word on how much the state of Texas has purchased, but the first 1,000 feet has officially started going up near Eagle Pass. Could we start seeing more of these near the border? We will see how effective this stretch of wall does.