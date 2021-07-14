Texas Food Truck Has a Dog That Delivers Your Treats

An adorable dog will bring it to me? Sign me up now.

We've all heard the phrase, 'Keep Austin Weird'. I feel like we're the weird ones for not having a dog deliver the food off our trucks. Over in Austin, people recently discovered the dog treat truck company. This is a food truck that hangs out with other food trucks at two locations in Austin. This one is special, it has snacks for your pooch. Food trucks are a great way to get some food and be outside enjoying a nice day.

Your dog also would love a trip out of the house from time to time and if they need a snack you hit these guys up. They have a smoothie that is perfect for dogs, a homemade berry bone that will clean up your dog's breath, and something they call a woof waffle that honestly looks delicious. I would seriously eat one of those.

The amazing thing when you order from The Dog Treat Company truck, an adorable golden retriever brings you your bag. You better give the good boy some love, he's doing a great job. The next time I go to Austin, I'm buying all of my friend's dogs treats. I may even buy stranger's dogs treats. Got to support a Texas business with an awesome idea.

