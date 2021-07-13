Hot Rodders Shut Down Portion of I-35 In OKC to Do Donuts On Road

Summer road trips. Always a happy thing, right? Until some yahoo decides to shut down several lanes of interstate traffic so he can do donuts in his car.

Big road, super slab, whatever you call it, the I-35 corridor is a long ribbon of concrete and asphalt stretching from Laredo, Texas, to Duluth, Minnesota. More than 1,500 miles from one end to the other. When you're driving it you can sometimes make good time. Then there are times that traffic slows to a crawl and you may not even know why.

Traffic came to a standstill in Oklahoma City Sunday night when a group of drivers blocked the road so they could do donuts on the interstate surface.

They were having a good time, but the traffic behind them wasn't. You can see in the video that cars were lined up for a long, long way before they were finished and moved on.

I'll be driving part of I-35 next month and hopefully drivers like this will be nowhere in sight.

No doubt Oklahoma City Police will be tracking these guys down. And with driving habits like this they probably already have a good idea who it was.

I love fast cars as much as anybody, but let's keep the shenanigans like this off the interstates and public streets. Bad interstate etiquette aside, these guys just need to find a safer place to tear up their cars and let the I-35 corridor do what it's supposed to do, carry copious amounts of traffic between Mexico to Lake Superior.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.