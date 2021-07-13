Get our free mobile app

As expected, House Democrats broke quorum on Tuesday. In order for the the House to start business, they must have two-thirds, 100 members, present. Because so many House Democrats fled to Washington, D.C., only 80 members were present on Tuesday.

That led to the House voting to bring back lawmakers, even if they must be arrested. They can only be arrested if they are in Texas, however. The vote to bring back the House Democrats passed 76-4, with four Democrats opposed.

According to the Texas Tribune, a Call of the House was also voted and approved 76-4:

