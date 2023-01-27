New QuickTrip Opens in Wichita Falls, Texas
I had absolutely no idea QuickTrips are this awesome. They're like a smaller version of Buc-ees, and one just opened in Wichita Falls at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road.
My mother has been trying to tell me how great these stores are for about a year now. I texted her today before I drove over there to check it out and asked her to remind me why she liked them so much.
So with that info, I drove on over with my phone in hand to snap some photos. Do we still "snap" photos?
Here's what I found:
Outdoor Amenities
Can't go wrong with outdoor seating! They have four of these bad boys out front.
Grab ice and filtered water without even going inside...
...but they have it bagged up inside for you as well.
Drinks, Drinks and More Drinks
Look at all that sweet variety. Young Eric would probably put a little bit of each into one cup. We used to call that a "suicide," but that's a term we don't throw around lightly anymore. We need a new term. Let's call it a "compilation."
This might be the best coffee setup I've seen in a convenience store. Old Eric would probably put a little of each in one cup. I've heard that's called a "compilation." Whoever came up with that term is some sort of genius and deserves a raise.
Freshly brewed tea? What the what? This place is amazeballs!
More hotdogs, taquitos, and burritos than you can shake a stick at.
Seriously, I tried to shake a stick at this thing and the stick wouldn't budge.
Freshly prepared food made to order.
There are 3 of these seld ordering stations from what I could tell. You just tap the touch screen...
Order your pork-filled breakfast burrito...
...then pick it up a the counter when they call your order. There was a line, and mine still only took about 3 minutes. Hellz yeah.
With its convenient location and wide range of products, the new QuickTrip in Wichita Falls, Texas is sure to be a go-to destination for residents and visitors alike.