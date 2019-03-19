Texas Gun Maker Creates Whataburger Pistol

Sometimes Texans have to combine their two loves.

Guns and Whataburger are two things Texans can't get enough of. Over in Houston, HTX Tactical just made this thing to combine the iconic restaurant with one of their guns. This is not the first Whataburger gun I have seen, but it is the coolest.

Simply for the fact that it looks like you reload an order of fries. Gives a whole new look to the meaning of freedom fries. This thing is awesome, but my personal favorite is still the Nintendo Zapper pistol . Give me that thing any day of the week.