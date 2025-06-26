The heat dome that has resulted in miserably hot temperatures in the eastern United States will soon make its way to Texas.

Humidity Already Making Texas Feel Hotter Than It Is

I don’t know about you, but it’s been plenty hot enough for me here lately. Even with the high temps topping out in the 90s, it has felt much hotter than that thanks to high levels of humidity.

But it’s about to get even hotter. According to CW39, temperatures will be well above average across the Lone Star State next week. Dallas and Austin will have high temperatures of 11 degrees above average; Houston will see highs of 9 degrees above average, while Del Rio will experience highs of 14 degrees above average.

Miserable Heat Is Typical for Texas Summers

Yes, it’s going to be miserably hot starting next week. But we’re talking about Texas in July here. I’ve always been one of those people who says if you complain about the summer heat in Texas, it’s not the place for you.

Not that I enjoy temperatures of 110°, but I’ll take that over temperatures in the single digits for months at a time. At least you get some reprieve when the sun goes down. And being the night person that I am, that works out just fine for me.

