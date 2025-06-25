Yet another massive cloud of Saharan dust is on a crash course with Texas.

When and Where the Saharan Dust Will Arrive

It’s only been a few weeks since the last plume of Saharan dust clouded the Texas skies. This time around, though, a much larger area of the Lone Star State will be affected, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The dust is expected to reach the Texas Gulf Coast late Sunday afternoon. The highest concentration will make its way into the state on Monday and will stick around through Tuesday.

The sky will be extra hazy over most of the largest cities in Central and South Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, and Houston. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex may be affected as well.

Health Impacts of Saharan Dust Exposure

While it sounds ominous, Saharan dust isn’t much of a threat to the general population. Those with allergies can expect flare-ups such as eye and throat irritation from the dust.

More sensitive groups, such as the elderly, infants, and those with asthma and cardiovascular issues, could experience a more serious reaction to the dust. Individuals in this group are advised to limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities.

