Texas House Democrats are still relaxing in Washington, D.C. instead of down in Austin participating in the legislative process. Each day that goes by means more and more legislation is dying, including a 13th paycheck for retired teachers and more money being put into Foster Care.

The Dallas Morning News Editorial Board has already said the Democrats leaving was a bad idea and it doesn't appear as though public sentiment is with the Texas Democrats. They are fighting a losing battle all while flying around on private jets and staying in nice hotels.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan wants the Democrats back in Austin and is even offering to charter a plane to bring all the Democrats back on Saturday. Phelan said the cost of the chartered plane will come out of his campaign account, not paid for by the taxpayers.

According to the Texas Tribune, Phelan demanded that Democrats come back to Austin, but he can't force them to.

