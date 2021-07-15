Texas House Speaker Offers To Fly Democrats Back To Austin
Texas House Democrats are still relaxing in Washington, D.C. instead of down in Austin participating in the legislative process. Each day that goes by means more and more legislation is dying, including a 13th paycheck for retired teachers and more money being put into Foster Care.
The Dallas Morning News Editorial Board has already said the Democrats leaving was a bad idea and it doesn't appear as though public sentiment is with the Texas Democrats. They are fighting a losing battle all while flying around on private jets and staying in nice hotels.
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan wants the Democrats back in Austin and is even offering to charter a plane to bring all the Democrats back on Saturday. Phelan said the cost of the chartered plane will come out of his campaign account, not paid for by the taxpayers.
According to the Texas Tribune, Phelan demanded that Democrats come back to Austin, but he can't force them to.
“I am demanding all of our colleagues in D.C. to contact my staff immediately in order to secure their seat on the plane and return to Austin in order to do the state's business,” Phelan, a Beaumont Republican, said in a statement. “The State of Texas is waiting.”
The plane will be on standby at Dulles International Airport and Phelan’s team said his political campaign, not taxpayers, will pay for the flight. Phelan, however, can’t force the Democrats to get on the plane.
Democrats who fled Texas said they are prepared to stay away until August. It's unknow as of this time if any Democrats will get on the plane.