Friday evening, former President Donald Trump, through his Save America PAC, issued another endorsement in a Texas political campaign.

Trump endorsed State Representative Ryan Guillen (pictured) for his re-election bid in 2022. Rep. Guillen recently switched parties from Democratic to Republican.

"Congratulations to Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen on switching parties and becoming a Republican," said former President Donald Trump. "Ryan has served as a Democrat in the Texas Legislature for nearly 20 years, but he switched parties because of the Radical Left's ongoing destruction of our Country. Ryan rejects the Radical Left's plan to Abolish our Police, Open our Borders, and Destroy our Oil and Gas industries. He is Strong on our Military, Vets, Life, and he will Protect and Defend our Second Amendment. Our movement is growing across the Country, and Ryan Guillen, our newest Republican State Legislator, has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Guillen was first elected to the Texas House, as a Democrat, at the age of 24 in 2002.

Earlier this week, concerning his party switch, Rep. Guillen said, "After much consideration and prayer with my family, I feel that my fiscally conservative, pro-business, and pro-life values are no longer in-step with the Democrat Party of today, and I am proudly running as a Republican to represent House District 31."

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan praised Guillen's party switch and said to CBS Austin it was discussed months ago, "Ryan and I started having this discussion back in July, long before Census numbers came out, long before maps were even considered. It's probably the worst-kept secret here in Austin that overtures had been made to Ryan Guillen for several years to switch parties."

Texas House District 31 is located in the Rio Grande Valley, encompassing Starr, Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Kenedy, Duval, La Salle, McMullen, Live Oak, Karnes and Wilson counties.

