Over 40,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled for Possible E. Coli

A possible E. coli contamination has led to a nationwide ground beef recall.

The USDA announced last Saturday (June 13) that Lakeside Refrigerated Services, located in Swedesboro, New Jersey is recalling the packages following routine testing. The packages in question were produced on June 1 and were shipped nationwide.

The products recalled are sold under the brand names Marketside Butcher (sold at Walmart), Thomas Farms and Value Pack. Consumers should look for “EST. 46841” on the USDA label on the package.

The recall is classified as “Class I” by the USDA, which bears a high health risk and is defined as "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The products being recalled include:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

Visit the USDA’s website for more information.