Listeria Threat Leads to Walmart Fruit Recall

If you recently bought pre-sliced fruit from Walmart, you need to dispose of it immediately.

According to CNN, Country Fresh issued the voluntary recall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discovered Listeria monocytogenes on equipment in the area were the fruit is packaged. Country Fresh packages pre-cut pineapples, mangos, apples, grapes and cantaloupes for Walmart and other retailers.

The recall affects products that were shipped to Walmart stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky and Missouri. The products that should be discarded have "best if used by" dates between October 3 and October 11, 2020.

Listeria can cause serious illness and, in some cases, death in young children, elderly people and those with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches. According to the CDC, pregnant women typically experience flu-like symptoms. However, infections during pregnancy can cause miscarriages, stillbirth, premature delivery or infections to newborns that can be life-threatening.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website or call them at 1-877-251-8300.