Texas Judge Releases Almost All of the Juvenile Defendants in Court After Losing Election

Wow, what an immature reaction to losing the election.

The election on Tuesday had a lot of people voting and a lot of changes happened throughout our state. Over in Harris County, they elected a new Juvenile Court Judge Natalia Oakes. The former judge Glenn Devlin does not appear to be happy that he lost the election. So he started letting the majority of his juvenile defendants free this week.

"He was releasing everybody," said public defender Steven Halpert , who watched the string of surprising releases. "Apparently he was saying that's what the voters wanted." People defending the state were obviously upset with this. "We oppose the wholesale release of violent offenders at any age," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement later. "This could endanger the public."

Seven juveniles were released, four of them were accused of aggravated robbery. Maybe you're thinking Judge Devlin was feeling generous on this day? Probably not, he has a pretty strict track record. Judge Devlin and Judge John Phillips in Harris County account for 1/5 of all the juveniles locked up in the state of Texas. Also, many of those kids are in juvenile detention for far less crimes than the ones he set free this week.

Judge Devlin apparently asked the juveniles if they planned to kill anyone before letting them go. I really hope one of these kids doesn't commit any other serious crimes while they're out. In my opinion, that should rest on Judge Devlin's shoulders. If you're simply releasing these kids out of spite, you're a terrible judge and I think you deserve to lose your job.