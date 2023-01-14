Arch Manning Lost His College ID During First Week at University of Texas

One week into his tenure at the University of Texas and Arch Manning has already fumbled.

So, someone discovered the freshman’s college ID on campus and put it out there on social media. And of course, it went viral.

Pretty much everyone is having a little fun with it, myself included. Some folks commenting on the post think maybe Arch had a little too much fun on 6th Street, losing his ID while in a drunken stupor. But he’s underage and it’s hard to imagine anyone not recognizing him in Austin.

Manning is one of the most hyped college recruits in recent history. Watch some of his highlights on YouTube and it’s clear why.

Sure, it helps his case that his grandfather and both of his uncles are legendary quarterbacks. But the fact of the matter is that he is extremely talented. I believe he has an outstanding future ahead of him.

But at the end of the day, he’s still a freshman in college. And freshmen do things like lose their ID. Hell, I imagine he’s already gotten lost on campus on multiple occasions. That’s alright with me, though. As long as he can find his way to the practice field and the stadium on game day, he’ll be just fine.

