Texas' Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is breaking party lines and going against the wishes of the NRA by saying he will lead the charge on a specific background check.

Specifically, Patrick is looking to close a loophole that allows stranger-to-stranger private sales to be exempt from vetting the buyer through the federal database.

Patrick told the Dallas Morning News,

When I talk to gun owners, NRA members and voters, people don't understand why we allow strangers to sell guns to total strangers when they have no idea if the person they're selling the gun to could be a felon, could be someone who's getting a gun to go commit a crime or could be a potential mass shooter or someone who has serious mental issues. Look, I'm a solid NRA guy, but not expanding the background check to eliminate the stranger to stranger sale makes no sense to me and ... most folks.

Patrick also maintained that he believes Trump will win his 2020 re-election bid, but warns that in the coming future, Democrats will likely have control of the government and will look to pass "draconian laws" to limit the 2nd Amendment, which he feels Republicans can help delay and mitigate by supporting common sense gun laws.

Stranger-to-stranger gun laws reportedly make up 10% of all gun sales in Texas.