Texas Man Accused of Pushing His 78-Year-Old Father Off of a Cliff

Luckily his father survived the fall.

Over in Austin, police have arrested Gerald McCants after an incident this past Sunday. Gerald apparently lured his father to a cliff side and pushed him off. Gerald told his father about this rattlesnake near the cliff's edge. Once his father was near the edge, Gerald then allegedly pushed his father off of the cliff.

As he was falling, police said the father reported that he heard his son laughing. Police estimate he fell about forty feet into some dense brush and undergrowth.The man suffered pain, deep cuts to his forehead and the back of his head, and other minor cuts and abrasions across his body.

Gerald McCants was booked in the Travis County Jail and charged with injury to the elderly. His bond was set at $20,000.