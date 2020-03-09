Texas Rangers Player Fractures Jaw After Being Hit By Pitch

Spring Training is underway and we have a pretty serious injury before the regular season is underway.

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Dodgers were taking on the Texas Rangers. In the first inning of the game, Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias threw inside to Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun. The ball hit Calhoun right in the face, completely missing his helmet.

The 95-mph pitch caused Calhoun to fall to his back and was eventually carted off the field. The Rangers said he was taken to a hospital and had a CT scan, which revealed a fracture of his jaw. He's expected to be re-examined today. No word on why Julio Urias threw inside to Willie Calhoun. Willie Calhoun used to be a Los Angeles Dodger, so maybe some bad blood with his old team?