And Now We Have the Coronavirus Costco Toilet Paper Dash

On your mark, get set…PANIC!

People across the country are stocking up on necessities in anticipation of being quarantined in their homes for long periods of time. Toilet paper, in particular, is one thing folks are buying in bulk as you most certainly don’t wanna run out of that.

As a result, video has surfaced of people RUNNING toward the toilet paper aisle at Costco. Don’t get me wrong – I totally understand the need to be prepared, but the best advice I’ve heard during the coronavirus outbreak is to “keep calm and wash your hands.”