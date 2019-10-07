It's sort of sweet and sort of stupid at the same time.

Over in Groveton, Texas on Friday, local police were called out to the Citizens State Bank about a robbery. The robber demanded money and said that they had a weapon. The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in their vehicle. A photo from the surveillance cameras was put on the local police department's Facebook page.

Someone did recogzine this wanted individual, the alleged robber's fiancee. She called him up and asked what was going on. According to an officer, he lied to her a few times before eventually coming clean. She knew it was him from the second she saw the photo.

Heath Edward Bumpous turned himself over to the police and was charged with aggravated robbery. He allegedly told police that the money was for a wedding ring and to pay for the wedding venue. He was arrested on Friday morning and was supposed to be married on Saturday.