North Texas Man Arrested for Killing Girlfriend, Posting Photo of Her Body on Facebook

A Plano Texas man is in jail after allegedly stabbing and killing his girlfriend, then posting a photo of her dead body on Facebook.

According to WFAA , Kenneth Alan Amyx (45) posted two photos from the crime scene Sunday: One of 43-year-old Jennifer Spears' body, and another of himself covered in blood. A caption on the photos read: "Please pray for us." The pictures were posted to the victim's Facebook page.

Police officers responding to a call from the victim's sister found Spears' body when they arrived at her apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Amyx was taken to a hospital to treat "superficial wounds" police believe were self-inflicted.

Upon release, Amyx was arrested for murder and transported to the Collin County Detention Center.

After his arrest, police found that Amyx was wanted in Rockwall County for the continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14, and in Dallas County he was wanted for indecency with a child. His bail was set at $600,000 for all three charges.

Plano Police Department Spokesman David Tilley said the Facebook post is being held as evidence.