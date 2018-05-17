That is a ridiculous amount of pornography.

Police in Allen, Texas had a massive child pornography bust this past Tuesday. The Collin County Sherrif's Office thanked the National Computer Forensic Institute and the United States Secret Service for the technology used to track 39-year-old Richard Belden.

Richard Belden (Collin County Sheriff's Office)

If you're not a technological person. One terabyte is around 500 hours of video. That means Richard Belden was allegedly in possession of around 29,000 hours of child pornography.

Belden was arrested on May 15 and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography. He is currently in the Collin County Jail in lieu of a $2,007,500 total bond.