Two Missing Bowie Teens Found Safe [UPDATED]

UPDATE (5/16/18 10:30 am): Bowie police say the two missing teens have been found safe in Muenster, Texas. No other information is available at this time.

Original Story:

Bowie police are searching for two 14-year-old boys after their parents reported them missing when they did not return home from school.

Ashton and Ethan Davis were reported missing at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday (5/14) by Jeffery and Tabitha Davis, according to Bowie News reports .

The boys reportedly left the house shortly after 6:30 a.m. for school, but did not come home after school was out. Police say the boys packed bags and also contacted a friend on social media before blocking access to their accounts.

Bowie police believe Ashton and Ethan were headed to the Wichita Falls area and are investigating possible places they may go. No word yet on how they are traveling.

If you have information about these missing teens please call the Bowie police department at 940-872-2251.