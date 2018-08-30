Texas Man Saves 94-Year-Old Lady Driving on Wrong Side of Road

This could have ended so, so badly.

Thankfully, a hero by the name of Thomas Prado went above and beyond to help a woman he saw driving down the wrong side of the highway near Stamford.

He initially cut across the median to try and wave her down, but she passed right by him. He then sped ahead of her to make another attempt to get her to stop before she reached a bridge.

After successfully getting the lady to stop, he helped her out of the car and waited with her until police arrived. In the meantime, several other Good Samaritans stopped to block off the road while things were sorted out.

Well done, sir!

You can watch the original video in the Facebook post below.