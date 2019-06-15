Texas Men Busted In CA After Attempted Pot Theft

Did you hear the one about the two Texans who tried to pull off a robbery with pellet guns? This is yet another story in the category of 'you just cannot make this stuff up'.

Anthony Jefferson and Noah Hatcher

Ben Lomond CA Police

KSBW-8 in Monterey reports that 21-year-old Noah Hatcher and 31-year-old Anthony Jefferson were arrested in Ben Lomond, California on Wednesday after they tried to steal 30 pounds of marijuana valued at around $50,000.

The pair had managed to tie up two people inside the home, but one of them managed to call 9-1-1 in spite of being bound with zip ties. When police arrived on the scene, Hatcher and Jefferson had already loaded the hot hippie lettuce in a jeep, but the pair ran when they saw the cops.

It didn’t take long to round ‘em up. Hatcher was quickly caught near the home they’d broken into. Jefferson was found about five miles away in nearby Zayante. Both men are charged with robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Bond on each suspect is set at $150,000.