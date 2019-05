Don’t feel like walking the dog? Don’t do what this person did.

Someone in Austin thought it would be a good idea to walk the dog alongside their car while driving down a busy street.

To be fair, I’m not sure what the person’s story is. Maybe they’re injured or disabled or maybe they’re just plain lazy. Whatever the case may be – your best bet is to just fork over the cash for a dog walking service.

Hopefully, the dog’s okay.