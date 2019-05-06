Yet Another Round of Severe Storms Expected for Wichita Falls, Surrounding Area

South of Burkburnett, TX Apr 30 2019-Larry Robinson

The National Weather Service has put much of our listening area in a slight to moderate risk category for storms Monday into Tuesday. The severe weather threat may increase going into the middle of the week, with areas from Wichita Falls to Lawton to Oklahoma City on Wednesday moving into the enhanced risk category.

Large hail, high winds and heavy rain appear to be the primary threats across the region Monday afternoon into Tuesday. The threat for tornadoes appears to be quite low Monday into early Tuesday, but the tornado potential goes up a bit going into Wednesday.

Stay tuned to News Talk 1290 for the latest weather updates. And check out our weather page for continuous weather updates, alerts and radar.