Texas Nail Salon Makes a Flamin Hot Cheetos Design for all You Cheetos Lovers Out There

Who doesn't love Cheetos? Do you love Cheetos enough to put them on your nails? I'm not talking about that Cheeto dust.

Here in Wichita Falls, we know a thing about crazy nail designs. Tony's Nails has got some crazy stuff going on at their shop. I have to give credit to another nail salon here in Texas because they have one of my favorite things on them. A bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos.

Now that I am a little older, I try to cut back on the snacks. Cheetos of any variety are my number one guilty pleasure. So a good looking woman with some Cheetos nails would send teenage me into a coma probably. If you want this design, Noemi Vara of Nails by Mimi in San Antonio made these. It's pretty incredible. It looks like the tiniest bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos is on your fingernail.