WFPD Crime of the Week: Burglary at Gerald Stone Garage

Crime Stoppers could use your assistance in solving a recent burglary.

An unknown person or persons broke into Gerald Stone Garage located at 1824 Sheppard Access Road sometime between January 29 and February 12 and stole several tools with a total value of $5,000 from a storage container.

Police have very little information about the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (880)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.